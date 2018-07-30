Why Gabe Kapler Isn’t Surprised By Alex Cora’s Success As First-Year Manager

Alex Cora and Gabe Kapler were teammates with the Boston Red Sox in 2005.

Fast forward 13 years, and the two will reunite as the managers of first-place ballclubs.

Both Cora and Kapler have shined in their first seasons as Major League Baseball managers, as Cora and the Red Sox currently own the best record in the big leagues, while the Philadelphia Phillies sit atop the National League East.

Prior to Monday’s Red Sox-Phillies series opener at Fenway Park, Kapler explained why he’s not surprised by the success Cora has had as a first-year skipper. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports