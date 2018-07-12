Why Jaylen Brown Wanted LeBron James To Stay In Eastern Conference

The Los Angels Lakers weren’t the only winner in the LeBron James sweepstakes.

The Eastern Conference surely rejoiced when James decided to take his talents to LA, as the star forward’s uniform change opened the door for another East team to make NBA Finals, which the Cleveland Cavaliers had reached the past four seasons.

Chief among these teams: the Boston Celtics, who fell one game short of reaching the 2018 Finals. Given its loaded roster, many expect Boston to represent the East in the 2018-19 championship round, especially with James no longer in the conference. But if you ask one Celtic, he wished The King had stuck to his roots in free agency.

Jaylen Brown on LeBron leaving East: l wanted him to stay so we could try to go through him. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) July 12, 2018

Brown is a tenacious competitor, so his comment certainly fits his makeup. Still, we doubt Brown or any of the Celtics truly are upset that their road to the Finals just lost a massive roadblock.

The young swingman could end up getting his wish, though. If the Celtics do in fact reach the Finals in the upcoming season, you can’t rule out a meeting with James and the new-look Lakers.

