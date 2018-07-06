Why LaVar Ball Is Confident He Will Get Along With LeBron James

Lonzo Ball was on track to be the face of the Lakers when Los Angeles selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

This track was put on hold July 1.

The Lakers finally landed their long-coveted superstar, as LeBron James agreed to join the Purple and Gold on a four-year contract. Ball very well could become the cornerstone of the franchise down the road, but as long as James is in L.A., The King will have that crown.

Don’t expect Ball’s father to cause a scene about it, though.

During a recent interview with the “Frank & Wanda in the Morning Show” on V-103 in Atlanta, LaVar Ball explained why there will be no issues between he and James.

“The media, all y’all try to say, ‘Ah LaVar — LeBron’s gonna tell LaVar to shut up and this and that.’ They try to create this (wedge) between us where it’s nothing there,” LaVar Ball said, as transcribed by ForTheWin. “And, I see why. Because LeBron is very successful. I’m successful. They don’t want us together. So, it’s better to make one black man go after another one. As opposed to hey, what if me and LeBron get along? We’re gonna get along. You know why? Because we have three things in common, which is family, business and winning. We got those three things — we can’t lose. They’re trying to not make this work.”

LaVar, of course, would love to see his son be the guy for the Lakers, but James will provide unmatched leadership and a winning culture to a team that desperately needs it. All signs point to L.A. being a playoff team (and potentially a championship contender) for the next handful of seasons, and that ultimately is good for business for the Ball family.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports