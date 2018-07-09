Why Nick Wright Believes Recent Kyrie Irving Rumor Should Scare Celtics

Does Kyrie Irving already have one foot out the door?

There’s been a lot of chatter about Irving’s future with the Boston Celtics, and FS1’s Nick Wright believes a recent report about the veteran point guard should scare C’s president of basketball operations Danny Ainge and head coach Brad Stevens.

The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin and Joe Vardon of 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland participated in a roundtable last week on the “Bull & Fox” show, and some interesting tidbits about Irving’s relationship with LeBron James came to light during their discussion.

According to Lloyd, Irving never wanted James to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers in way back in 2014. And Irving even considered asking for a trade right after Cleveland won its championship in 2016, per McMenamin.

Obviously, this has nothing to do with the Celtics on the surface. Irving’s desire to leave Cleveland to escape James’ shadow is well documented, and LeBron since has taken his talents to the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. But it’s clear Irving’s decisions aren’t rooted solely in winning basketball games, and Wright can’t help but wonder whether the five-time All-Star even might grow tired of the extra attention Jayson Tatum is receiving in Boston after his impressive rookie season.

“The level of attention in the Boston media market that Jayson Tatum is getting, I really feel like is going to rub Kyrie the wrong way.” — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/bZUgUQoLdl — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) July 9, 2018

Irving has one year remaining on his contract and made it clear he has no plans to sign an extension with Boston this offseason, suggesting it would make little sense financially. This doesn’t necessarily mean Irving will leave in free agency after next season — he simply could re-up with Boston on a more lucrative deal — but there’s been rumors about him wanting to join the New York Knicks and/or team up with current Minnesota Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler, so there’s definitely some uncertainty facing the Celtics on the heels of their second straight trip to the Eastern Conference finals.

Basically, Irving is a pretty unpredictable dude, and that could put Boston in a difficult spot.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images