Why Red Sox Legend David Ortiz Is ‘Very Careful’ About Being Around Former Team

Photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

There aren’t many players in Boston Red Sox history more beloved than David Ortiz.

The former slugger delivered countless lasting memories during his time with the Red Sox, most notably his clutch home runs en route to Boston’s last three World Series titles.

While Big Papi always will be adored by Red Sox Nation, the franchise has ushered in a new era with championship aspirations of their own. As such, Ortiz is cognizant about the amount of time he should spend around his former team and his old stomping grounds.

“I know I still can be a distraction so I don’t want to be around too much taking the attention away from the guys that are playing so I’m very careful with all of that,” Ortiz told SB Nation.

Although Ortiz hasn’t been a consistent presence around the current Red Sox, it’s clear his time with the team has been well-served. Both Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez, among other players, have been very open about the positive impact Ortiz delivered during their respective interactions.

So, while it might not always be publicized, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone rooting the Red Sox on more than Big Papi.