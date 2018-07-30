Why Shannon Sharpe Has ‘Big Problem’ With Tom Brady Walking Out On Reporters

Did Tom Brady overreact by dismissing a reporter’s question Saturday at New England Patriots training camp?

Shannon Sharpe sure thinks so.

Brady was asked how he feels about some folks connecting Julian Edelman’s four-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs to trainer Alex Guerrero, who works with the two Patriots teammates. The 40-year-old quarterback was none too pleased with the inquiry, calling it “ridiculous” before abruptly ending his media session.

On Monday, Sharpe and his colleague, Skip Bayless, discussed Brady’s reaction on FS1’s “Undisputed.” Sharpe said he had a “big problem” with how Brady handled the situation, as he believes it exposed the five-time Super Bowl champion to suspicions that might not otherwise be talked about.

"I don't believe Tom Brady is doing anything illegal, but for him to react the way he did, now he gives people cause for concern. … It's different than when LeBron [walked out on reporters] after Game 1 when the reporter asked 7 different ways about JR Smith." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/qDy0oqWWtc — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 30, 2018

Anything involving Guerrero is controversial, as he’s been in the middle of the tension that reportedly exists between Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. The Edelman suspension only called the trainer’s tactics into question even more, fairly or unfairly, and it was just a matter of time before Brady was pressed on the issue.

It was unsurprising to see Brady deflect the reporter’s question Saturday, as he’s typically guarded when it comes to certain topics, opting instead to focus solely on football. But the prickly exit definitely raised some eyebrows, especially given how strange this offseason was for New England.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images