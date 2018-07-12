Wild Three-Way Hand Brings World Series Of Poker Main Event To Final Table

The final table at the 2018 World Series of Poker in Las Vegas is set, but not before a crazy hand that whittled the field down to nine players.

The last hand before the final table saw two players go all-in, and another risk a ton of his chips, each with a pocket pair. Nicolas Manion had pocket aces, while Antoine Labat and Rich Zhu both had pocket kings.

The energy was incredible as the flop was revealed, giving Labat a small shot at a flush and knocking out Zhu. But a lack of a club card on the turn ended Labat’s hopes of a flush and gave a massive victory — and chip boost — to Manion. Labat wasn’t eliminated from the tournament like Zhu, but his chip count took a huge hit.

The WSOP final table begins Thursday, July 12 at 9 p.m. ET. Manion enters the final table as the chip leader with just under 113 million, while Labat has the smallest stack at 8.05 million.

Joe Cada is the only person at the final table who’s won this tournament. He claimed WSOP main event glory in 2009.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images