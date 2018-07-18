Soccer

Will Robert Kraft Buy Large Stake In Sevilla FC, Spanish Soccer Team?

Is Robert Kraft finally ready to wade into European soccer’s waters?

The New England Patriots and New England Revolution owner might acquire a 40-percent stake in Spanish soccer club Sevilla FC as soon as this week, according to Spanish Radio station COPE. Kraft reportedly has formed a U.S.-based investment company called ‘Sevillistas Unidos 2020,’ which has joined a consortium that intends to take over Sevilla.

Kraft considered buying an English Premier League team, reportedly Liverpool FC, in 2005 but ultimately declined to pursue a purchase because of the league has no salary cap.

Sevilla plays in La Liga, Spain’s first division, which also doesn’t have the salary-cost controls common in North American sports leagues.

 

