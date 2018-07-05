Will Tom Brady Produce Cristiano Ronaldo’s Facebook Reality TV Show?

Photo via Tim Groothuis/USA TODAY Sports Images

Cristiano Ronaldo might team up with Tom Brady to take on time for your viewing pleasure.

The soccer superstar is in talks with Facebook over creating and starring in a docu-series about his life, Variety’s Todd Spangler and Andrew Wallenstein reported Thursday, citing multiple sources. If the project receives the green light, viewers can see the proposed 10-episode series on Facebook Watch. Ronaldo reportedly will earn $10 million for his participation.

Matador Content, Dirty Robber and Religion of Sports, the company of which Brady is a co-founder, would produce Ronaldo’s Facebook series, earning the New England Patriots quarterback another credit in the entertainment world.

The Ronaldo series reportedly will use Brady’s “Tom vs. Time” as a model. The show’s cameras followed Brady last season, his 18th in the NFL, as he attempted to lead the Patriots to Super Bowl glory again. Brady and the Patriots fell short, but “Tom vs. Time” was a hit, having garnered 52 million-plus views since its January 2018 debut.

Facebook, Religion of Sports and others seem willing to bet Ronaldo’s 120 million followers on the platform, plus other interested users, will flock to watch world soccer’s reigning player of the year divulge some of his secrets of success.