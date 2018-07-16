Wizards’ John Wall Needs Help Improving His Baseball Swing

Photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images

A budding baseball star John Wall is not.

The Washington Wizards guard’s baseball skills horrified hardball purists Sunday evening at Nationals Park prior to and during the 2018 Legends and Celebrity Softball Game. Wall stepped into the batting cage and put on a hitting display on which baseball coaches would tee off.

Looks like John Wall needs these practice swings pic.twitter.com/q00ej5tZGD — 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) July 15, 2018

One of Wall’s swings might have produced a base hit. His others included a miss and three foul balls.

Wall’s batting-cage struggles join his infamous 2011 first pitch among his personal baseball lowlights.

To Wall’s credit he did go on to hit a single and score a run during the Legends and Celebrity Softball Game.