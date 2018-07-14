World Cup Now: 2018 Final Preview, France Vs. Croatia, Betting Odds

It’s finally here, the final.

In Saturday’s episode of “World Cup Now,” NESN.com’s Rachel Holt previews the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia. Can Croatia, the second smallest nation to ever reach a World Cup final, knock off powerhouse France and their stacked roster of world class players?

Holt brings in NESN.com soccer analyst Marcus O’Mard for in-depth analysis as well as OddsShark’s Andrew Avery for betting tips and trends surrounding the final in Moscow.

