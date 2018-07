The 2018 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 was just as good as the Group Stage, especially if you’re an England fan.

NESN.com’s Courtney Cox brings the action to you with Marcus O’Mard and OddsShark’s Andrew Avery as they tell you what to expect from the Three Lions, Brazil, France, Belgium, Uruguay, Croatia, Russia and Sweden in the Quarterfinals.

Watch the video above for the full episode.

Thumbnail photo via World Cup Now