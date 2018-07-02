World Cup Scores, Highlights: Belgium Stuns Japan In Epic Comeback Win

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Monday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup action features two games: Brazil vs. Mexico and Belgium vs. Japan in the Round of 16. Check below for game reports, highlights and other key facts.

4 p.m.: Belgium looked poised for another disappointing exit from a major tournament Monday, but the European nation is still alive at the 2018 FIFA World Cup thanks to an amazing comeback win over Japan on Monday in the Round of 16.

Belgium trailed 2-0 after 52 minutes but fought back with three unanswered goals, capped by Nacer Chadli’s game-winner deep into stoppage time to give the Belgians a 3-2 win and a spot in the quarterfinals against Brazil.

For Japan, it’s a crushing defeat, especially after it played so well through the first hour of the game. The Japanese still have never advanced past the Round of 16 in their World Cup history.

We didn’t see a goal between these teams in the first half, and it was Japan who opened the scoring in the 48th minute when Genki Haraguchi found the back of the net.

JAPAN ARE OUT IN FRONT! Haraguchi gets in behind the line and puts it past Courtois to put the underdogs up 1-0. pic.twitter.com/UG3bVzd5rx — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2018

Japan doubled its lead to 2-0 in the 52nd minute when Takashi Inui scored on a sensational strike.

Who saw this coming?! Inui hits a rocket from outside the box to put Japan up 2-0 on Belgium! 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/Bw2famzZiR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2018

Belgium didn’t give up, though, and showed some impressive resiliency to tie the score 2-2 over a five-minute span. It all started with Jan Vertonghen scoring in the 69th minute.

Vertonghen pulls one back for Belgium! GAME ON! pic.twitter.com/KIO2uwDaDU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2018

Marouane Fellaini scored the equalizer in the 74th minute on a header.

FELLAINI EQUALIZES! The big man does what he does best to pull Belgium back level with Japan. pic.twitter.com/syoltmR0DI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2018

The next goal would prove decisive. Belgium pushed forward for one more attack in the final minute of stoppage time when a cross into the box found Chadli, who capitalized on the scoring chance to put his team ahead 3-2.

We dare you to find a better counterattack! Chadli finishes off a beautiful team play to give Belgium the win late in stoppage time. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lbUxZDzG0E — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2018

Man of the Match

Eden Hazard was brilliant again for Belgium. He tallied an assist, attempted three shots (one on goal), completed 47 passes, won 12 duels and traveled 10 kilometers against Japan. Hazard has scored or assisted in Belgium’s last seven games.

Next Up

Belgium and Brazil will square off at 2 p.m. ET on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Noon ET, Brazil 2, Mexico 0 (Final): Click here for highlights of Brazil’s win over Mexico, and watch the video below for instant analysis.