World Cup Scores, Highlights: England Beats Sweden, Advances To Semifinals

Saturday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup action features two games: England vs. Sweden and Croatia vs. Russia. Check below for game reports, highlights and other key facts from the World Cup 2018 Day quarterfinals.

11:50 a.m. ET: England 2, Sweden 0 (Final):

The Three Lions roared convincingly Saturday in Russia.

England advanced to the semifinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a convincing win over Sweden. Typically stout defensively, Sweden faced consistent pressure throughout the match, although England only had two shots on goal.

With the win, the Three Lions advanced to the final four for the first time since 1994.

Harry Maguire’s opened the scoring in the first half.

England fans, as you might expect, went nuts.

England fans went crazy after that Maguire goal… including @Kelly_Smith10 and @IanWright0 😂 pic.twitter.com/x3RH69kQsd — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2018

Sweden’s best scoring chance came in the 47th minute, but Three Lions goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made this outstanding save:

Pickford hasn't had to do much today, but he just came up big for England! pic.twitter.com/k2vA0jMFXj — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2018

Early in the second half, Dele Alli all-but sealed England’s victory with this goal:

Dele Alli gets in on the scoring (and the dancing) 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VR4aMpNjVU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2018

Cue the disappointment in Sweden.

Sweden fans rn pic.twitter.com/fllVRSeIwO — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2018

Here’s England vs. Sweden by the numbers:

Two attempts on target = ⚽️⚽️ A clinical performance from @England! Only Russia or Croatia stand between them and the #WorldCupFinal… #SWEENG pic.twitter.com/brZgbD3LlL — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2018

Man of the Match: Pickford, who saved England on multiple occasions.

Up Next: Sweden goes up, while England awaits the winner of Saturday’s match between Croatia and Russia.