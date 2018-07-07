World Cup Scores, Highlights: England Beats Sweden, Advances To Semifinals

Saturday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup action features two games: England vs. Sweden and Croatia vs. Russia. Check below for game reports, highlights and other key facts from the World Cup 2018 Day quarterfinals.
11:50 a.m. ET: England 2, Sweden 0 (Final):
The Three Lions roared convincingly Saturday in Russia.
England advanced to the semifinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a convincing win over Sweden. Typically stout defensively, Sweden faced consistent pressure throughout the match, although England only had two shots on goal.
With the win, the Three Lions advanced to the final four for the first time since 1994.
Harry Maguire’s opened the scoring in the first half.
England fans, as you might expect, went nuts.
Sweden’s best scoring chance came in the 47th minute, but Three Lions goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made this outstanding save:
Early in the second half, Dele Alli all-but sealed England’s victory with this goal:
Cue the disappointment in Sweden.
Here’s England vs. Sweden by the numbers:
Man of the Match: Pickford, who saved England on multiple occasions.
Up Next: Sweden goes up, while England awaits the winner of Saturday’s match between Croatia and Russia.
