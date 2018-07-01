World Cup Scores, Highlights: Russia Upsets Spain In Penalty Shootout

Photo via PA Images/Sipa USA via USA TODAY Sports

Sunday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup action features two games: Spain vs. Russia and Croatia vs. Denmark in the Round of 16. Check below for game reports, highlights and other key facts from World Cup 2018 Day 14.

1 p.m. ET: Russia, according to current FIFA rankings, pulled off the biggest upset in the history of the knockout rounds at the FIFA World Cup on Sunday by beating Spain in the Round of 16 in a penalty shootout.

The Russians, in front of their home fans, got two shootout saves from goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev to win on penalty kicks and advance to the quarterfinals, where they will play Croatia or Denmark.

Akinfeev comes up HUGE for Russia! He saves Aspas' penalty to complete the biggest knockout-round upset in FIFA World Cup history. pic.twitter.com/CGBDb75GGT — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 1, 2018

For Spain, it’s another disappointing exit in the World Cup. Spain won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, but has been eliminated in the group stage and Round of 16 at the last two tournaments, respectively.

Spain actually got on the board first when an own goal by Sergey Ignashevich put the visitors ahead 1-0 in the 12th minute.

Spain take the lead early! The free kick comes to Sergio Ramos at the far post but it's Ignashevich who gets the last touch to put Spain up 1-0. pic.twitter.com/9j0mlZaMrE — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 1, 2018

Russia equalized before halftime when Spanish defender Gerard Pique gave away a penalty via a handball in the box. Artem Dzyuba converted the penalty.

Russia equalizes! Pique gets called for a handball in the box and Dzyuba buries the penalty to make it 1-1 just before halftime. pic.twitter.com/VYngWu0aTS — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 1, 2018

Spain had the majority of the possession (74-26 percent) and fired 25 shots to Russia’s six, but the Russians’ park-the-bus defense and resiliency kept the Spanish from finding the go-ahead goal and forced extra time.

Andres Iniesta gets a chance but it's saved by Akinfeev! Will we see a winner or are we heading to extra time? pic.twitter.com/3JKzmAirVr — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 1, 2018

Man of the Match

Akinfeev made nine saves through 120 minutes, and two more in the penalty shootout in a remarkable performance for Russia.

Up Next

Russia will play Croatia or Denmark in the quarterfinals.