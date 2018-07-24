World Series Odds: Red Sox Trail Astros Despite Leading MLB In Wins

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox may own the best record in baseball entering the final week of July, but the defending American League East champions continue to lag behind the Houston Astros on the 2018 World Series odds, where they sit at +475 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston became the first team to reach the 70-win mark this season with Sunday’s 9-1 rout of the Detroit Tigers as heavy -330 road chalk, and now have gone 27 games without suffering consecutive defeats. However, the club has failed to gain ground on the Astros, who also have seen their odds improve this month, leaving them as solid +425 favorites to repeat as World Series champions.

Houston used a day off to travel to Colorado on Monday after suffering a 14-5 loss to the Los Angeles Angels as a -123 road favorite, and takes a shaky 5-5 record in its past 10 outings into Tuesday night’s Astros vs. Rockies betting matchup at Coors Field. Despite their current slump, though, the Astros maintain the second-best record in baseball.

The New York Yankees have struggled with consistency since seeing an impressive 17-4 run come to a halt in late June. The Yankees have failed to win more than two in a row in 24 games since, and now have company on the World Series odds, joined by the Los Angeles Dodgers at +500.

The Dodgers made headlines last week by pulling the trigger on a blockbuster trade with the Baltimore Orioles that landed them four-time All-Star infielder Manny Machado. The deal had an immediate impact on the Dodgers’ position on the MLB futures, where they sank to +1500. However, a postseason berth is far from assured for Los Angeles, which maintains a narrow lead in a three-way race with Arizona and the Rockies for top the spot in the National League West.

The NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs round out the favorites on the odds to win the World Series at +650, while a trio of clubs lead the middle of the pack, knotted at +1400, including the Cleveland Indians, Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies.

The Indians opened the week holding a sizable 9 1/2 game lead atop the weakest division in baseball, the AL Central, while the Braves continue to duel with the Phillies for the top spot in the NL East.

The Milwaukee Brewers sit alone at +2000 on the latest MLB futures, followed by the Diamondbacks and the struggling Washington Nationals at +2500, while the Rockies, Oakland A’s and San Francisco Giants each sport +4000 odds at the sportsbooks.