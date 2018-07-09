Xander Bogaerts Makes Convincing All-Star Case For Andrew Benintendi

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox will send five players to the 2018 Major League Baseball All-Star Game — as they should.

There’s just one problem, however: They should be sending one more.

Outfielder Andrew Benintendi already should be on the American League’s roster, but instead he’ll need the help of Red Sox fans if he wants to join his teammates in Washington, D.C. Making a case for why the 24-year-old should win the A.L. Final Vote is really easy, as Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts showed Monday during an MLB Network interview.

Watch Bogaerts campaign for his teammate in the video below:

Yeah, what he said.

Benintendi’s numbers speak for themselves: A .293 average to go along with 14 homers, 55 RBIs and 16 steals in 87 games. He also has played great outfield defense and been a key contributor on a team that, through 91 games, holds an MLB-best 62-29 record.