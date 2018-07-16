Xander Bogaerts, Mookie Betts Discuss Why Red Sox Have Had So Much Success

Things could not be going any better for the Boston Red Sox as they reach the All-Star break.

The Sox currently own the best record in Major League Baseball at 68-30, with their win total being the most ever in MLB history upon reaching the break. Their offense has been outstanding all season, and oftentimes the pitching also is up to the task.

After Sunday’s 5-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, Xander Bogaerts and Mookie Betts detailed why the Red Sox are having so much success this season.

