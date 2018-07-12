Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox At Their Best During Nine-Game Winning Streak

The Boston Red Sox are on an absolute tear.

After beating the Texas Rangers 4-2 at Fenway Park on Wednesday night, the Red Sox notched their third consecutive series sweep to swell the team’s current winning streak to nine games.

Boston used a stellar start from ace Chris Sale and a three-run fifth inning capped off by an RBI triple by shortstop Xander Bogaerts to secure the win.

The Red Sox have been firing on all cylinders as the regular season nears the All-Star break, and Bogaerts noted after the game that every member of the team has been doing their job during the streak.

To hear from Bogaerts, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings Live” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images