Xander Bogaerts Tips Cap To Kyle Gibson After Right-Hander Baffles Red Sox

Kyle Gibson was locked in Thursday night at Fenway Park.

The Minnesota Twins right-hander baffled the Boston Red Sox all night, allowing just one run in eight strong innings. The Twins would claim a 2-1 victory in Game 1 of the four-game series.

After the loss, Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts lauded the performance of the Twins right-hander, while also praising the work of Boston’s starter Brian Johnson, who didn’t allow a run in 5 2/3 innings.

To hear from Bogaerts, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images