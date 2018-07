Robert Williams III has not had the start to his Boston Celtics career that he would have liked.

The C’s No. 27 overall draft pick in the 2018 NBA Draft played a grand total of seven minutes in the Summer League over the past two weeks. NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava has the details on the C’s rookie in the Xfinity X1 Report above.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports