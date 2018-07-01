Yankees’ Sonny Gray Rips Himself For ‘Embarrassing’ Outing Vs. Red Sox

Photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images

Sonny Gray was brutal Saturday night, and he knows it.

The New York Yankees starter gave up six runs on seven hits in 2 1/3 innings in his team’s 11-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Throughout Gray’s brief, miserable outing, boos could be heard raining down from the Yankee faithful.

But to Gray’s credit, he didn’t make excuses after the game.

“That was embarrassing for me and for everybody in here,” he said, via YES Network. ” … If I was out there, I probably would’ve booed me louder. I understand how important these games are and understand how important every game is, especially here with the Yankees. We expect to win.

“To play like we did (Friday) and to play like we’ve been playing and then to come out (Saturday) and kind of just spot them six runs in the first two innings, that’s just disappointing.”

Gray has shown flashes of dominance since being acquired via trade with the Oakland Athletics last season. But overall, he’s been an inconsistent disappointment.

In 27 starts with the Yankees, Gray is 9-13 with a 4.68 ERA and 1.399 WHIP. He’s only 28 years old, though, so it’s probably too soon to write him off.

The Yankees and the Sox will meet Sunday night for the rubber match of their three-game set. Luis Severino will take the ball for New York, while David Price will toe the rubber for Boston.