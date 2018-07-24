Zach Britton Rumors: Yankees, Astros ‘In Lead’ To Acquire Orioles Star

Photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Zach Britton sweepstakes are heating up, and even might be nearing a close.

The Baltimore Orioles closer is one of the hottest names on trade market as contenders look to bolster their bullpens for the stretch run. And while many teams have shown interest in the 30-year-old lefty, two clubs reportedly have emerged as the favorites.

The New York Yankees (shocker) and the Houston Astros are “in the lead” to acquire Britton, The Athletic’s Jim Bowden reported Tuesday.

#Astros #Yankees in the lead for Zach Britton but several other teams still in play as trade negotiations are rounding third and heading for home. #Orioles — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) July 24, 2018

Bowden’s report was sandwiched between a pair of tweets from SportsNet New York’s Andy Martino, who says the Yankees are “aggressive” and “heavy” in their pursuit of Britton.

5-6 teams still on Britton per source. Yankees are aggressive but not alone. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) July 24, 2018

Yankees still "heavy" on Britton, says a source … they are working to get him, other teams remain in this AM — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) July 24, 2018

As both Bowden and Martino noted, the Yankees and Astros are from alone in their desire for the two-time All-Star.

Tony Massarotti of 98.5 The Sports Hub also chimed in Tuesday, reporting the Boston Red Sox and the Orioles plan to “check in again” on the star reliever.

My moles tell me the Sox and Orioles will check in again today on Zach Britton. If you're the Sox, with a tougher schedule coming soon, wouldn't you love to just bring him back to Boston with you? — Tony Massarotti (@TonyMassarotti) July 24, 2018

Given how evenly matched the Red Sox, Yankees, Astros and, to a lesser extent, the Seattle Mariners are, Britton could sway the balance of power in the American League.

Since returning from offseason Achilles surgery, Britton has posted a 3.45 ERA with four saves in 16 games. In 2016, he went 47-for-47 in save opportunities and finished fourth in A.L. Cy Young Award voting.