2018-19 NBA MVP Betting Odds: Latest Favorites, Dark Horses Revealed

The 2018-19 NBA season still is about two months away, but that hasn’t stopped people from making early predictions on which player will win the MVP award.

Bovada revealed Wednesday the latest betting odds to win the NBA MVP, and there aren’t too many surprises at the top. New Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is the favorite at 10/3.

Here’s the full list:

Per @BovadaOfficial: Kevin Durant has 9/1 odds to win 2018-19 regular season MVP. Stephen Curry has 15/1 odds. LeBron James is the favorite with 10/3 odds. pic.twitter.com/4zSbbDsGBE — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) August 15, 2018

Donovan Mitchell at 85/1 looks pretty enticing to us. The Utah Jazz star burst onto the scene as a rookie last season and led his team to the second round of the Western Conference playoffs. He finished second in Rookie of the Year voting behind Ben Simmons. Another strong season for Mitchell in the Jazz could vault him near the top of the list when the 2018-19 campaign ends.

Anthony Davis finished third last season and is another strong bet at 4/1. The New Orleans Pelicans center is an elite player at both ends of the floor and should receive plenty of votes if he leads his team back to the playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images