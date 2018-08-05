2018 NASCAR Live Stream: How To Watch Watkins Glen Race Online, On TV

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is in New York for Sunday’s Go Bowling at the Glen at Watkins Glen International.

As is often the case at road courses, forecasting this race is difficult to do, as some drivers struggle away from ovals. On the other hand, some drivers, such as former IndyCar racer A.J. Allmendinger, typically have their best performances at road courses.

Martin Truex Jr. should be considered the favorite, as he won this race last season and won at Sonoma Raceway, another road course, earlier this year. But he’ll face stiff challenges from Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series leader Kyle Busch, who has two wins at the Glen, and Kevin Harvick, who has one victory at the track and is in the midst of a great season.

Here’s how to watch the Go Bowling at the Glen online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Aug. 5, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images