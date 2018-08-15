49ers Tight End Reveals When He Knew Jimmy Garoppolo Was Real Deal At QB

Despite only starting seven games in his NFL career, the San Francisco 49ers decided to give Jimmy Garoppolo the keys to the franchise — and the bank vault — by anointing him as their franchise quarterback.

Garoppolo arrived in the Bay Area via a midseason trade from the New England Patriots last season. While some might wonder if we’ve seen enough of the 26-year-old to dub him the next big thing, 49ers tight end Garrett Celek knew Garroppolo was the real deal right away.

“The first time he got in the huddle with us,” Celek told NBC’s Peter King about when he knew Garoppolo had the goods. “I’d said maybe two words to him. I didn’t know what kind of guy he was. He came into the huddle for the very first time, and he talked to us and called the play like he’d been in there 10 years. It was awesome.”

The young quarterback cashed in during the offseason when the 49ers gave him a five-year, $137.5 million contract and now the expectations are sky-high for Garoppolo and Niners.

Will he be able to live up to the hype? We’ll find out soon enough.

