76ers’ Joel Embiid Takes Helicopter To Foxboro For Patriots Vs. Eagles

Photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

A Super Bowl rematch brings out the A-list celebrities even if it’s in the preseason.

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles had a Super Bowl LII “rematch” in Week 2 of the NFL preseason Thursday at Gillette Stadium, and Joel Embiid wasn’t about to miss it.

The Philadelphia 76ers star center took a helicopter ride from the City of Brotherly Love to Foxboro in order to watch Nick Foles and Tom Brady get some practice reps in.

Embiid flew out with 76ers part-owner Michael Rubin and was seen on the sideline pregame with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie.

You can see video from Embiid’s helicopter ride here.

This, of course, explains why the Eagles’ troll game was on point Thursday, as Embiid is one of the NBA’s best trolls.