A Whole Bunch Of People Are Betting On The Browns This Season … For Some Reason

We’ll get right to it: A lot of people are betting on the Cleveland Browns to win football games this season, and no one is quite sure why.

Are the Browns going to be better than they were last season? Probably. When you go 0-16, the window for improvement is rather large.

But are they going to win the AFC North? Or heck, the Super Bowl? Almost certainly no.

However, that’s not stopping bettors from laying down money on Hue Jackson’s squad to win the division and/or the whole shebang.

ESPN.com reported Friday that there’s plenty of betting steam behind the Browns entering the 2018 season.

“There are more bets on the Browns to win the AFC North than the other three teams combined,” a Caesars Palace sportsbook manager told ESPN.”Only the Raiders and Steelers have more bets to win the AFC (than Cleveland). The public likes the Browns, and I’m not sure why.”

Bovada (via OddsShark) has Cleveland at 75-to-1 to win the Super Bowl, which is down from the 100-to-1 opening odds. The Browns opened as 66-to-1 to win the AFC and are all the way down to 25-1to-1, which is better than Buffalo, Miami and the Jets, and also is tied with Cincinnati. Caesars, meanwhile, has the Browns sitting at 7-to-1 to win the division, but if you’re one of the brave few willing to put your money behind the Browns, you can still get them at 10-to-1 to win the division at Bovada.

But, you know, if you like having money, maybe find another way to spend that cash.