Aaron Judge Opens Up About Missing Time As Red Sox Widen Division Lead

Injuries are troublesome at any point of a Major League Baseball season, but Aaron Judge’s couldn’t have come at a worse time for the slugger and his team.

Judge fractured a bone in his wrist July 26, a week before the New York Yankees opened up a critically important four-game series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The 26-year-old’s absence certainly has been felt, as Boston has taken the first three games of the series entering Sunday night’s finale to boost its American League East division lead to 8 1/2 games. After the Yankees’ Game 2 loss Friday, Judge opened up about how tough it’s been to be out of action as the Sox widen their advantage in the standings.

I asked Aaron Judge yesterday about being on the DL while #RedSox pull away. “It’s just killing me.” #Yankees — Bob Klapisch (@BobKlap) August 4, 2018

Stranger things have happened, but it’s tough to imagine Boston squandering its lead atop the division at this point in the season. New York, however, still has a firm grasp on a Wild Card spot, much like the 2017 season which saw the Yanks ride the momentum of their one-game playoff victory all the way to Game 7 of the ALCS.

So when Judge does come back into the fold, expect him to be his usual self and help the Bronx Bombers attempt to make a deep run in October.