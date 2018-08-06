Aaron Judge Opens Up About Missing Time As Red Sox Widen Division Lead

Injuries are troublesome at any point of a Major League Baseball season, but Aaron Judge’s couldn’t have come at a worse time for the slugger and his team.
Judge fractured a bone in his wrist July 26, a week before the New York Yankees opened up a critically important four-game series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
The 26-year-old’s absence certainly has been felt, as Boston has taken the first three games of the series entering Sunday night’s finale to boost its American League East division lead to 8 1/2 games. After the Yankees’ Game 2 loss Friday, Judge opened up about how tough it’s been to be out of action as the Sox widen their advantage in the standings.
Stranger things have happened, but it’s tough to imagine Boston squandering its lead atop the division at this point in the season. New York, however, still has a firm grasp on a Wild Card spot, much like the 2017 season which saw the Yanks ride the momentum of their one-game playoff victory all the way to Game 7 of the ALCS.
So when Judge does come back into the fold, expect him to be his usual self and help the Bronx Bombers attempt to make a deep run in October.
