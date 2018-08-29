Aaron Rodgers Contract: NFL Personalities React To Reported Deal With Shock

If Aaron Rodgers didn’t provoke envy around the NFL before, he might do just that now.

Reports of the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s record-setting contract extension caused jaws to drop around the NFL on Wednesday. Current and former players, as well as various media figures, reacted to the reported figures contained in Rodgers’ deal — four years, $130 to $180 million with $103 million guaranteed — with a mix of awe and humor.

Packers running back Aaron Jones offered Rodgers simple congratulations, while wide receiver Davante Adams reminds his followers of his quarterback’s outstanding debt.

Yet he still aint paid me my $20 I let em borrow in ‘16 https://t.co/j6eZDBwTR7 — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) August 29, 2018

LeRoy Butler, who starred for the Packers in the 1990s, believes Rodgers will secure his football immortality by playing his entire career in Green Bay.

Congratulations @AaronRodgers12 and thanks for the home town discount 😂, staying a @packers for life, really helps your legacy,i love the leadership as well — leroy butler (@leap36) August 29, 2018

Matt Leinart and Chad Johnson competed against Rodgers during their careers. Rodgers’ new contract makes Leinart humorously wonder “what if,” while Johnson just wants to enjoy a low-key celebration with the highest-paid player in NFL history.

If I was faster, had a better arm, didn’t check the ball down, took chances, had just an overall better body with more hip mobility, I’d be @AaronRodgers12 and worth a whole hell of a lot of money. #goat #beatyouincollegetho #respect 😂 — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) August 29, 2018

@AaronRodgers12 Congrats, want to celebrate at McDonald’s w/ me❓ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) August 29, 2018

Rodgers’ contract floored prominent members of the media, including personalities like ESPN’s Damien Woody and Steve Wyche.

Aaron Rodgers signed for what?! pic.twitter.com/YhCmnCTv6V — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) August 29, 2018

Meanwhile CBS’ Adam Schein and Will Brinson and WFAN’s Mike Francesa share the consensus opinion Rodgers is worth the Packers’ investment.

Aaron Rodgers is the Michael Jordan of the NFL. He’s the most talented QB ever. He’s worth every single penny. — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) August 29, 2018

Aaron Rodgers is worth every single dollar. — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) August 29, 2018

You could tell me Aaron Rodgers was slated to make eleventy billion in guaranteed dollars for the next four years and I'd still you he's underpaid. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) August 29, 2018

Does anyone care to argue with them?

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images