Aaron Rodgers Contract: NFL Personalities React To Reported Deal With Shock

If Aaron Rodgers didn’t provoke envy around the NFL before, he might do just that now.
Reports of the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s record-setting contract extension caused jaws to drop around the NFL on Wednesday. Current and former players, as well as various media figures, reacted to the reported figures contained in Rodgers’ deal — four years, $130 to $180 million with $103 million guaranteed — with a mix of awe and humor.
Packers running back Aaron Jones offered Rodgers simple congratulations, while wide receiver Davante Adams reminds his followers of his quarterback’s outstanding debt.
LeRoy Butler, who starred for the Packers in the 1990s, believes Rodgers will secure his football immortality by playing his entire career in Green Bay.
Matt Leinart and Chad Johnson competed against Rodgers during their careers. Rodgers’ new contract makes Leinart humorously wonder “what if,” while Johnson just wants to enjoy a low-key celebration with the highest-paid player in NFL history.
Rodgers’ contract floored prominent members of the media, including personalities like ESPN’s Damien Woody and Steve Wyche.
Meanwhile CBS’ Adam Schein and Will Brinson and WFAN’s Mike Francesa share the consensus opinion Rodgers is worth the Packers’ investment.
Does anyone care to argue with them?
Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images
