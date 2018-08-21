Adam Vinatieri Nails 57-Yard Field Goal; Twitter Loves Ageless GOAT Kicker

Adam Vinatieri’s right boot remains as majestic as ever.

The Indianapolis Colts kicker drilled a 57-yard field goal Monday night in the first quarter of his team’s preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Vinatieri, who is 45 years young and entering his 23rd NFL season, made the long-range kick look simple, as the ball comfortably cleared the crossbar.

Vinatieri’s 57-yarder matched the longest field goal of his regular-season career, which he set in 2002 when he already was a New England Patriots legend.

Naturally, Vinatieri’s field goal made the internet buzz in approval, with many observers marveling at his ageless antics.

Just when you question the sanity of scrutinizing a ho-him NFL preseason game, Adam Vinatieri kicks a 57-yard FG. And it cleared crossbar with a little room. Ageless, 45-year-old wonder. Again. #colts — Phillip B Wilson (@pwilson24) August 21, 2018

Please don’t retire, @adamvinatieri. When you do, I will be older than every single player in the @NFL. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) August 21, 2018

Adam Vinatieri is older than me and just kicked a 57-yard FG. I woke up this morning and my back hurt, so I laid down for an extra five minutes. I suck. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 21, 2018

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: “Vinatieri is not hu….” — Michael Grady (@Grady) August 21, 2018

There is ZERO doubt Adam Vinatieri is going to the Hall of Fame. #BOOKIT — trey wingo (@wingoz) August 21, 2018

But what would Twitter be without users’ jokes?

Has an NFL player ever had whiter hair than Adam Vinatieri? He looks like the neighbor who lives next to you who has cut his grass every Friday for a year but you've still only met him once. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 21, 2018

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images