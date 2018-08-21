Adam Vinatieri Nails 57-Yard Field Goal; Twitter Loves Ageless GOAT Kicker

Adam Vinatieri’s right boot remains as majestic as ever.
The Indianapolis Colts kicker drilled a 57-yard field goal Monday night in the first quarter of his team’s preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Vinatieri, who is 45 years young and entering his 23rd NFL season, made the long-range kick look simple, as the ball comfortably cleared the crossbar.
Vinatieri’s 57-yarder matched the longest field goal of his regular-season career, which he set in 2002 when he already was a New England Patriots legend.
Naturally, Vinatieri’s field goal made the internet buzz in approval, with many observers marveling at his ageless antics.
But what would Twitter be without users’ jokes?
Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images
