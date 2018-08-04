Alex Cora, Aaron Boone Discuss Luis Severino’s Inside Pitch To Mookie Betts

There were some fireworks during the first inning of Friday night’s game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora was ejected after Yankees ace Luis Severino threw a fastball up and in to Mookie Betts. The home plate umpire issued warnings to both sides after the pitch, which caused Cora to hop out of the dugout and get the quick hook.

Cora believed that Severino’s pitch was in retaliation to Rick Porcello accidentally plunking Brett Gardner in the top half of the first inning.

To hear Cora and Yankees manager Aaron Boone discuss the incident, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Joseph Abboud.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images