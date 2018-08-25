Alex Cora, Andrew Benintendi Discuss What Went Wrong In Loss Vs. Rays

It was a tough night all around for the Boston Red Sox.

Boston fell 10-3 to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night after starter Hector Velazquez was rocked for eight earned runs on nine hits in 2 2/3 innings of work.

The Red Sox’s offense also was silent, only putting up three runs albeit on 13 hits. After the game, Sox manager Alex Cora and outfielder Andrew Benintendi spoke to reporters about what went well and what went wrong in the loss.

