Alex Cora Details Similarities Between 2017 Astros, 2018 Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are rolling this season, and they’re showing no signs of stopping.

In many ways, their tremendous play is similar to that of the 2017 Houston Astros, who, of course, won the World Series. And Sox manager Alex Cora has a pretty unique connection to both teams, seeing as he was Houston’s bench coach last season before taking over as Boston’s skipper.

Given his background with both teams, Cora explained Wednesday during an appearance on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria” how the two teams are similar.

“Similar in the fact that we do damage offensively,” Cora said. “We’ve got I don’t know how many home runs, we hit for extra bases and we don’t strike out, just like the Houston Astros last year. And I think that’s something that good teams can take advantage of it. You can see J.D., he’s hitting .330 with all the home runs, all the RBIs. And whenever there’s a man at third, less than two outs, he’ll make contact and that’s very important. In an era that everybody’s throwing 99 with a good breaking ball, our team does damage with two strikes and they put the ball in play, which is very important, just like the Houston Astros. I think the Astros went from the team that struck out the most three years ago, and last year they struck out the least. That was a big plus for that team and they’re doing that again this year that’s why offensively — although they’re not at the same level as last year — they’re a good offensive team. I think we’re very similar to that.

“We are more aggressive running the bases, stealing bases,” Cora added. “Last year we, in Houston, we got thrown out a lot. But that’s a combination of both, of us being aggressive and at the same time having a lot of opportunities to mess up running the bases because we were always on base, and that’s the same thing with (Boston). But we run a little bit more, athletic-wise probably we are a little more athletic from top to bottom. … But very similar offensively.”

As a team, the Sox could do a lot worse than emulating the 2017 Astros. In the regular season, however, the Sox very well could surpass Houston’s success by quite a bit. With a month and a half of baseball still to play, Boston already sits at 86 wins, while the Astros finished last campaign with 101 victories.

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images