Alex Cora Explains Red Sox’s Decision To Place Chris Sale Back On DL

Chris Sale came off the disabled list last Sunday, tossing five strong innings in the Boston Red Sox’s win over the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

But it was a short-lived return to the active roster for Sale, as the Red Sox placed the left-hander back on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder inflammation Saturday,

Sale understandably was not pleased that he was back on the shelf, but manager Alex Cora broke down the decision before the Red Sox’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.

“In this situation, it’s just a process, you know,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s pregame coverage. “Before the start, during the start and after the start. And it was taking him a while after the start, and you know where we’re at right now, not only as an organization but with the individual, we have to take care of him. This guy is very important to what we are trying to accomplish, and if he needs to skip one, two, three — whatever — we are willing to do that.

“He’ll be back. Like he said, he feels better than the last time we put him on the DL, so he’ll get his rest, we’ll go through treatment and we’ll go from there.”

Sale has been having a brilliant season for Boston and is the clear front-runner for the American League Cy Young Award as the season draws to a close.

Pursuit of accolades aside, the rest might do Sale some good as the Red Sox prepare for the grind of postseason baseball.

