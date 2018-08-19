Alex Cora Explains Why Red Sox Are ‘Very Happy’ With Ryan Brasier

It certainly seems as if the Boston Red Sox struck gold with Ryan Brasier.

The 30-year-old reliever, who spent last season in Japan, has been a revelation in Boston’s bullpen. In 17 appearances since being called up in July, Brasier has posted a 1.00 ERA while striking out 18 batters and walking just five over 18 innings.

The impressive performance has made Brasier a favorite of manager Alex Cora, who is “very happy” with the right-hander.

To learn what Cora sees in Brasier, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live’ video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images