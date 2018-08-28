Alex Cora Gives Brutally Honest Assessment Of Red Sox’s Recent Play

There’s no way to sugarcoat it: The Boston Red Sox had a brutally tough week.

The Red Sox opened last week by splitting a four-game series with the Cleveland Indians before being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays. Boston saw its lead in the American League East shrink to six games before the Sox picked up a half game by virtue of the New York Yankees’ loss to the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

While Alex Cora’s club still has the best record in Major League Baseball, the Sox are 4-6 in their last 10 games while the Yankees are 8-2. As such, Cora isn’t ready to discuss his team’s approach to October. He was asked Tuesday about his thoughts on using starters out of the bullpen in late September and he used it as an opportunity to discuss his team’s current form.

“I’m not looking way out there,” Cora said, via The Boston Globe. “Like I said, when September comes, mid-September first comes and we know where we’re at and what we have to do, then we go from there and we have the luxury of setting up stuff for October, then we’ll do it. But right now, we’re not playing good baseball. The team that is right behind us is playing good baseball. We have to keep playing good.

“Like I told you guys, there was a point in the season where when we were 17-2, and then you look up and we were tied with those guys. Whoever is thinking way ahead, hey man, that’s great, but I’m thinking about starting to play good baseball today and then we go from there.”

Cora makes a sound point. Ten days ago the Yankees were considered dead and buried in the AL East race, and now they are within reach with six head-to-head matchups remaining. The Red Sox’s starting pitching has struggled recently and their offense hasn’t been able to rescue them as it has all season, leading to the disappointing 4-6 stretch.

Boston will look to turn its fortunes around Tuesday when they open a quick two-game series against the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park.

