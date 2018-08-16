Alex Cora Has Great Take On J.D. Martinez-Mookie Betts MVP Debate

Not only do the Boston Red Sox boast the best record in Major League Baseball, they also feature the consensus leading candidates for the American League MVP award.

Both Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez are putting together spectacular seasons for the Red Sox in 2018, and there’s a good chance one of the two will be taking home the MVP hardware when all is said and done.

The debate over who should win the award has become a popular one among baseball fans, but don’t bother running it by Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

Cora asked whether he’d pick Betts or Martinez for MVP: “I’ve got twins and I love them both.” — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) August 15, 2018

Well put.

While Cora will be thrilled if either Betts or Martinez wins AL MVP, his focus undoubtedly is centered on a different accolade: a World Series championship.

