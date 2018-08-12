Alex Cora ‘In Awe’ Of Success J.D. Martinez Is Having For Red Sox

J.D. Martinez certainly has showcased his strength at the plate this season.

The Boston Red Sox slugger currently leads Major League Baseball in home runs (37) and RBIs (104), and belted two more round-trippers in Saturday’s 6-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Boston manager Alex Cora knows he has a special hitter in Martinez, and told WEEI’s Tim Neverett before Sunday’s 4-1 victory over the O’s there’s “no doubt about it” that the 30-year-old is the best hitter in the sport.

“It’s impressive because he stays with his plan,” Cora said, via WEEI’s Rob Bradford. “He looks for mistakes and when he gets them, he’s not missing them.”

The skipper noted once Martinez cranked his second homer of Saturday’s matchup, he couldn’t help but admire how much work his player has put in throughout the season.

“After the second one (Saturday), I was in awe,” Cora said. “Like, whoa, this is really happening.”

Martinez opened up about his hitting earlier this season, saying he watches his own batting practice to keep mistakes at the dish minimal. And his work hasn’t got unnoticed by the manager.

“It’s his preparation and his discipline. There’s no doubt about it the way he prepares is the best way to do it,” Cora said. “He visualizes, he looks at video, he looks for certain things (and) tendencies. The tough part of it is going out there and performing and executing at every at-bat, and he does. It’s really impressive.”

Impressive, to say the least. Martinez is on pace to rack up 140 RBIs and 48 home runs. And if keeps doing what he’s been doing, he surely will get there.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images