Alex Cora Laments Red Sox’s Inability To Put Guys Away In Loss Vs. Rays

The Boston Red Sox’s road trip got off to a rough start Friday night when they dropped the opener of their three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays 10-3.

Red Sox starter Hector Velazquez was singled to death by the Rays’ lineup, giving up eight runs on nine hits in 2 2/3 innings, including five runs in the third inning.

After the game, manager Alex Cora pointed to the Red Sox’s inability to get guys out to finish innings, especially the third, as the key reason for the loss.

To hear from Cora, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings Live” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports Images