Alex Cora Not Worried About Red Sox Starting Rotation After Three-Game Sweep

Even though the Red Sox are coming off their first sweep of the season, Alex Cora doesn’t seem too concerned about his pitchers.

Boston received its first sweep of the year at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays, and during that stretch, the starters’ numbers are not great. Hector Velazquez, Rick Porcello and Nathan Eovaldi combined to throw 11 2/3 innings, giving up 16 earned runs with a 12.34 ERA.

After Sunday’s 9-1 loss, the Sox manager said he didn’t think his squad was fatigued, noting the lack of plays that were made behind the pitchers also played a role in the losses.

