Alex Cora Offers Blunt Assessment Of Rick Porcello’s Slide Vs. Phillies

Rick Porcello did it all for the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

Aside from throwing a seven-inning gem in a 2-1 win against the Philadelphia Phillies, Porcello also flashed his hitting skills and athleticism in the first inning when smacked an opposite-field line drive and darted into second base for a double.

Rick Porcello? More like Rake Porcello, amirite? pic.twitter.com/Io7jEh308F — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) August 14, 2018

Porcello’s slide into the bag certainly looked a bit awkward, which makes sense, given his small baserunning sample size at the big league level. When asked about Porcello’s slide after Boston’s victory at Citizens Bank Park, manager Alex Cora didn’t even try to sugarcoat it.

“The slide was horrible,” Cora told reporters, per The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham. “I was glad that he went out and was able to pitch.”

Hey, he’s not wrong.

Porcello’s all-around effort helped lift the Sox to their fifth straight victory and his 15th of the season, which currently is tied for the best in all of MLB.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports