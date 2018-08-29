Alex Cora Offers Simple Solution To Craig Kimbrel’s Recent Struggles

Craig Kimbrel has had a tough time closing out ball games for the Boston Red Sox lately.

The hard-throwing closer has a 5.11 ERA since the Major League Baseball All-Star break. Kimbrel has struggled with his control all season, as he is averaging 4.2 walks per nine innings this season and has a 3.24 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Those numbers are much higher than his 2017 averages (1.8 walks per nine innings and a 9.0 strikeout-to-walk ratio), and to make matters worse, Kimbrel is allowing a career-worst 1.2 home runs per nine innings.

The Red Sox will need Kimbrel to be sharp if they are to achieve their ultimate goal, but manager Alex Cora isn’t worried about his closer, telling the media Wednesday that the right-hander must rediscover his curveball to be dominant.

“I think everything is location,” Cora said, via The Boston Herald. “I mentioned a few weeks ago that it seems like the breaking ball…they see it right away, for some reason. There was one yesterday, Magneuris Sierra, he swung and missed right away. But the other ones, it’s like they saw it.

“When he has velocity and has that pitch going, then as a hitter, it’s not that you pick one of them but it’s almost unhittable. But when he doesn’t have the breaking ball, then you can stay on the fastball. And you saw what happened yesterday.”

Kimbrel was ineffective Tuesday in a blown save against the Miami Marlins, giving up a game-tying single after back-to-back walks.

Despite Cora’s theory, Kimbrel’s breaking ball has been very good this season. Batters are hitting just .088 with zero home runs and one double off the curve, while they are hitting the fastball at a .188 clip with seven round-trippers, eight doubles and one triple, per Brooks Baseball.

Nevertheless, Cora believes his closer needs to find his sharp breaking ball in order to recapture his All-Star form.

“We need to find the breaking ball,” Cora said. “If it’s mechanically or the release point, whatever it is, (the coaches) are working at it. And we know we need that breaking ball for him to be effective.

“As you know, nowadays everybody is throwing 98-99 mph. It’s the secondary pitches that make them great or just average. And he needs his breaking ball to be great.”

Kimbrel threw 28 pitches in Tuesday’s blown save, but Cora said he won’t hesitate to go back to him Wednesday if needed.

“One thing about him, after something like that happens, he wants to get back there,” Cora said. “And usually he’s really, really good.”

