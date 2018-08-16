Alex Cora Praises Red Sox’s Performance During Nine-Game Road Trip

The Boston Red Sox’s road trip didn’t end how they wanted it to, but their performance was admirable nonetheless.

Boston lost the finale of their two-game series with the Philadephia Phillies 7-4 on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park, and the team finished their nine-game trip with a 7-2 record. If you go back to the beginning of the month, the Sox are 11-2 in their last 13 games, including four-game sweeps of both the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles.

Despite Wednesday’s loss, Red Sox manager Alex Cora noted how proud he was of the team’s performance during this tough stretch.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images