Alex Cora Sends Good Vibes To Jerry Remy: ‘We Know He’s Going To Be Back With Us’

Photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images

Red Sox Nation was saddened to hear the news Tuesday that beloved NESN analyst Jerry Remy will once again be fighting cancer, but Sox manager Alex Cora knows the Rem Dawg will pull through.

Remy received an outpouring of support from across not only New England but the entire baseball world after NESN announced he’s beginning his sixth fight with the disease in the last decade.

Among those sending out well wishes was Cora, who expressed no doubt Remy will pull through and be back with the team and on TV before too long.

“Thoughts and prayers with Jerry. I just texted him, and you know, God is in control, and (Remy will) be back with us sooner rather than later” Cora told reporters before Tuesday night’s Red Sox game in Toronto. “So, we’re gonna miss him for now, but we know he’s going to be fine and we know he’s going to be back with us.”

Cora is far from alone with those sentiments.