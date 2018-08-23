Alex Cora ‘Very Impressed’ With Ian Kinsler’s Defense For Red Sox

Ian Kinsler certainly has made an impact since being traded to the Boston Red Sox from the Los Angeles Angels before Major League Baseball’s non-waiver trade deadline.

And one specific person he’s made quite the impression on is manager Alex Cora, who had plenty of high-praise for Kinsler before Boston’s 7-0 rout of the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park on Thursday. Before the game, the skipper said the 36-year-old has been “outstanding” in the field, specifically in Wednesday’s game.

“He made it look easy … that groundball by (Edwin) Encarnacion … he was able to catch the ball and throw it on a bounce and get Encarnacion out,” Cora told WEEI’s Rob Bradford. “Right now, he’s the best defensive second baseman in the big leagues. The numbers show it and you see it on a daily basis and I’m very impressed.”

And although Kinsler didn’t play in Thursday’s series finale, his impact in Wednesday’s game also extended to the dish as he went 2-for-4 with a run scored in the 10-4 win.

