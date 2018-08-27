Alex Cora’s Brother Sports Awesome Jersey For MLB Players Weekend

Alex Cora isn’t the only member of his family working in Major League Baseball.

The Boston Red Sox manager’s older brother, Joey Cora, is the third base coach for the Pittsburgh Pirates and has 21 combined years of MLB experience as a player and coach.

Despite his background in the big leagues, Joey Cora understands many baseball fans mostly know him as Alex’s brother. So when given the opportunity to rock a custom jersey for Players Weekend, Joey Cora chose a pretty spot-on nickname to wear across his back.

You can see the jersey here, courtesy of Alex Cora’s Twitter.

Joey’s jersey likely was the highlight of Players Weekend for Alex, as the Red Sox suffered a three-game sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports