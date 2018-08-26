Andrew Hawkins Jokes About His Patriots Tenure After Eric Decker Retires

Another year, another veteran wide receiver hanging up his cleats during New England Patriots preseason.

Eric Decker took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon to announce his retirement from the NFL. The 31-year-old, who signed with the Patriots on Aug. 2, had struggled throughout his brief time with New England and didn’t appear bound for the team’s 53-man roster.

Decker’s tenure with the Patriots was awfully similar to Andrew Hawkins’, who signed with New England last May before calling it a career two months later. Shortly after Decker announced his decision, Hawkins comically offered some words to commemorate their time in Foxboro, Mass.

"May our times as Patriot pass catchers never be forgotten." – Andrew Hawkins Patriots WR 2017 – not much later in 2017 https://t.co/nqwEzL9LdF — Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) August 26, 2018

Well said.

Seasoned wideouts retiring after spending limited time with the Patriots has become somewhat of a trend in the past few years. Reggie Wayne rode off into the sunset in 2015 after less than two weeks with New England, and Nate Washington followed suit in 2016 after a month-long stint.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports