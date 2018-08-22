Aroldis Chapman Injury: Yankees Closer Hits DL With Knee Tendinitis

The New York Yankees’ recent bullpen troubles just got much worse.

The team placed closer Aroldis Chapman on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with left knee tendinitis. The hard-throwing left-hander left Tuesday’s game against the Miami Marlins after throwing just six pitches.

Here’s the full list of Yankees roster moves:

Today the @Yankees made the following transactions: Recalled RHP Chance Adams (#43) from @swbrailriders ; placed LHP Aroldis Chapman on the 10-day D.L. with left knee tendinitis; and acquired C Chris Rabago off waivers from Colorado and optioned him to @TrentonThunder. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) August 22, 2018

Although Chapman’s injury doesn’t appear to be too serious, it’s nevertheless a tough blow to a bullpen that’s struggled since the trade deadline.

Relievers David Robertson and Dellin Betances figure to be next in-line for closer duties, with the outside possibility that Zach Britton gets a shot at handling the ninth inning. Britton, who the Yankees acquired from the Baltimore Orioles before the deadline, has plenty of closing experience, but has struggled with his command since arriving in New York.

The Yankees entered play Wednesday eight games back of the Boston Red Sox for first place in the American League East.

