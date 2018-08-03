Aron Baynes ‘Didn’t Talk To Anyone Else’ Before Re-Signing With Celtics

It didn’t take Aron Baynes long to re-sign with the Boston Celtics.

The veteran center agreed to sign a two-year, $11 million contract with the C’s shortly after NBA free agency opened July 1 and apparently, Baynes knew he wanted to stay with the Green.

“I didn’t talk to anyone else because I knew that this was where I wanted to be. Like I said, this felt unfinished last year,” Baynes told Boston Sports Journal’s Brian Robb. “The goal coming back is we know exactly where we want to be and what it’s going to take. It’s about trying to get there and both parties saw that. Hopefully, we can help each other attain that ultimate goal.”

It’s easy to see why the 31-year-old feels like there’s unfinished business after the C’s came within a game of reaching the NBA Finals.

With Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward both expected to be 100 percent for the start of the 2018-19 season, it’s likely Baynes’ role with the team won’t be as large as it was during Boston’s latest campaign, but he certainly gives the Celtics some big-man depth as they aim for banner 18.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images